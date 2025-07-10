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Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit - Black/White/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit

599,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, this is anything but basic. Lightweight and smooth, this tracksuit offers ventilation in key areas to help you keep your cool.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HQ5113-010

Nike Academy

599,90 kr.

Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, this is anything but basic. Lightweight and smooth, this tracksuit offers ventilation in key areas to help you keep your cool.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Smooth woven fabric feels lightweight and breathable.
  • Zip pockets on the trousers and jacket secure your essentials.

Product details

  • Embroidered Swoosh logo on the jacket and pants
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord on the pants
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HQ5113-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (4)

4.3 stars

  • Disappointed

    Nike User

    Top toooo small. Bottom toooo big it’s a nice outfit, nice style, color, love the material . Will be good for anyone with that body type. Sorry didn’t work for me.

  • EdithD121385311

    Beau survêtement mais j'ai dû le retourner car petit pour ma fille.

  • Mooi trainingspak!

    Agnes388209968

    Heel mooi vallend/zittend pak! Dochter is er heel blij mee!

Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit

Nike Academy

599,90 kr.

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