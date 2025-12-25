 
image 1 of 7
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top - White/White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top

29% off
White/White/Black
Black/Black/White
Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
Blue Void/Black/White/Pinksicle
Game Royal/Game Royal/White
Smoke Grey/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
Anthracite/Black/Illusion Green/Illusion Green
Black/White/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: HJ3721-100

Nike Academy

29% off

Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.
  • The mesh side panels help add breathability.
  • The quarter-zip design provides extra coverage when zipped up and airflow when left open.

Product details

  • Body/mesh: 100% polyester
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: HJ3721-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (5)

4.8 stars

  • Treningowa koszulka

    TomaszP151964765

    Materiał wysokiej jakości dobrze przylegający do ciała. Oddychający szybko schnący, trzymający ciepłotę ciała.

  • Value money!

    SarahC255145344

    Good size and excellent price,proper length and size,washes extremely well

  • Perfektes Matieral

    Stefa857209476

    Top Material und passt ausgezeichnet

Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top

Nike Academy

29% off

Complete the look

Item 3 of 96