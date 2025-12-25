Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top

Treningowa koszulka
TomaszP151964765
Materiał wysokiej jakości dobrze przylegający do ciała. Oddychający szybko schnący, trzymający ciepłotę ciała.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.
Nike Academy
Take your skills to the next level in this long-sleeve top. We infused its soft knit fabric with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help you stay dry and comfortable as you fine-tune your skills.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Treningowa koszulka
TomaszP151964765
Materiał wysokiej jakości dobrze przylegający do ciała. Oddychający szybko schnący, trzymający ciepłotę ciała.
Value money!
SarahC255145344
Good size and excellent price,proper length and size,washes extremely well
Perfektes Matieral
Stefa857209476
Top Material und passt ausgezeichnet
Nike Academy