Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms

Gaia91e7bc407df34d9a8a33d1c9cffbb06f
questi pantaloni nn hanno il tessuto come tutti il materiale, hanno un tessuto molto più diverso infatti mio figlio nn li vuole e abbiamo fatto il reso
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Designed to help you stay comfortable as you fine-tune your skills, these lightweight tracksuit bottoms use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to keep you in the game without overheating.
Nike Academy
Designed to help you stay comfortable as you fine-tune your skills, these lightweight tracksuit bottoms use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to keep you in the game without overheating.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.5 stars
Gaia91e7bc407df34d9a8a33d1c9cffbb06f
questi pantaloni nn hanno il tessuto come tutti il materiale, hanno un tessuto molto più diverso infatti mio figlio nn li vuole e abbiamo fatto il reso
david604418342
Le produit est conforme a la description. Le produit taille parfaitement bien. Mon fils ne transpire pas de dedans (très bien aéré). Super 👍 produit et de très bonne qualité
Nike Academy