Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt

T940842858
Wszystko super. Produkt zgodny z opisem. Szybka przesyłka.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Own the field with this sweat-wicking football top. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, it features a mesh panel on the back to provide extra airflow.
Nike Academy+
Own the field with this sweat-wicking football top. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, it features a mesh panel on the back to provide extra airflow.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
T940842858
Wszystko super. Produkt zgodny z opisem. Szybka przesyłka.
Nike Academy+