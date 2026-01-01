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Nike Academy Football - Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White

Nike Academy

Football

199,90 kr.
Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
Linen/Bright Crimson/Black/Black

Klarna Available at checkout.

Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
  • Style: IQ0642-010

Nike Academy

199,90 kr.

Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.

Product details

  • 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
  • Style: IQ0642-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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