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Nike Academy
Football
199,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
- Style: IQ0642-010
Nike Academy
199,90 kr.
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Product details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
- Style: IQ0642-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy
199,90 kr.