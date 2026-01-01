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Nike Academy Elite Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Academy Elite

Football

479,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0639-100

Nike Academy Elite

479,90 kr.

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.

Product Details

  • 47% rubber/34% polyurethane (PU)/14% polyester/3% nylon/2% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0639-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Elite Football

    Nike Academy Elite

    479,90 kr.

    Complete the look

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