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Highly Rated
Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood - Black/White/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Dri-FIT Football Snood

189,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HF0784-010

Nike Academy

189,90 kr.

Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • It's designed to cover your nose, mouth and neck, while hooking snugly over your ears.

Product details

  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • 96% polyester/4% elastane
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: HF0784-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (16)

4.8 stars

  • Cuello térmico

    RamonB206274812

    Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.

  • Keeps the chilly wind off your face

    VictorP953836349

    Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.

  • Ottimo prodotto

    MatteoRayD862315217

    Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.

Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood

Nike Academy

189,90 kr.

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