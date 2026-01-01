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Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
279,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. It features multiple compartments to help keep your gear secure and easily accessible.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
- Style: IO0915-410
Nike Academy
279,90 kr.
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. It features multiple compartments to help keep your gear secure and easily accessible.
Benefits
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
- Wet/dry compartment helps keep gear clean and organised.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
- Sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop.
Product Details
- 46cm H x 30cm W x 18cm D (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
- Style: IO0915-410
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy
279,90 kr.