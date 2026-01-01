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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Turtleneck
749,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This double-knit turtleneck combines a roomy, sophisticated look and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
- Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Light Boulder
- Style: IF2119-658
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
749,90 kr.
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This double-knit turtleneck combines a roomy, sophisticated look and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Angled shoulder seams and dropped armholes help you move freely and naturally.
Product Details
- A signature locker loop on the back collar
- 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Light Boulder
- Style: IF2119-658
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
749,90 kr.