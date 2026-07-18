Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers

Sanslöst bekväma
Mathias669082722
Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. These premium trousers are built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. These premium trousers are built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Sanslöst bekväma
Mathias669082722
Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.
The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Short guy approved
JPDAZ
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
—Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer
Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.
For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort