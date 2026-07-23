Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Shorts

Really good
AdamR641001022
These shorts are incredible. This might be the best dri-fit material ever made. Great fit and length too. I don’t care for the little loop on the front at all but the hidden zipper pocket makes up for it.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking shorts offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking shorts offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Really good
AdamR641001022
These shorts are incredible. This might be the best dri-fit material ever made. Great fit and length too. I don’t care for the little loop on the front at all but the hidden zipper pocket makes up for it.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft