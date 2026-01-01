Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeved T-Shirt

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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
529,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking T-shirt has a lightweight feel and a fluid drape thanks to our ImpossiblySoft Light fabric.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IQ8273-010
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light
529,90 kr.
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking T-shirt has a lightweight feel and a fluid drape thanks to our ImpossiblySoft Light fabric.
Benefits
- Nike 24.7 is designed to support you before and after your workout, with performance-inspired essentials that let you own every moment.
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Made from an airy jersey knit, our ImpossiblySoft Light fabric offers refined softness with a fluid drape.
Product details
- Signature locker loop
- 79% modal/21% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IQ8273-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'5" (196cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light
529,90 kr.