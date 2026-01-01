Back to SearchNike Factory Store - Desert RidgeClosed • Opens at 11.0021001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 38-1330Phoenix, AZ, 85050-5216, US4802824363Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sat: 11.00 - 21.00Sun: 11.00 - 18.00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleIt's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store - PhoenixOutlets at Anthem4250 W Anthem Way., Suite 375Phoenix, AZ, 85086-0415, USClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Factory Store - Tempe Marketplace2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 1253Tempe, AZ, 85288-5181, USClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Factory Store - GlendaleTanger Outlet Center - Westgate6800 N 95th Ave Suite 590Glendale, AZ, 85305-6813, USClosed • Opens at 10.00