Back to SearchNike GloriettaClosed • Opens at 10.00Unit 227, 2nd Floor, Glorietta 3Ayala CenterMakati City, 1224, PH+63 917 2556 9427Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Thu: 10.00 - 21.00Fri - Sun: 10.00 - 22.00Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike The FortG/F B3 Bonifacio High St., 9th Ave.Taguig City, Metro Manila, 1635, PHClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike ErmitaRobinson Place Manila, Pedro Gil St,Ermita, ManilaManila, NCR, 1000, PHClosed • Opens at 10.00Jordan ManilaBlock 18, Lot 4 26th StreetSouth High StreetBonifacio Global CityTaguig City, Metro Manila, 1635, PHClosed • Opens at 10.00