Nike Factory Store Lelystad

Nike Factory Store Lelystad

Closed • Opens at 10.00

Bataviaplein 86

Unit 20-23

LELYSTAD, Flevoland, 8242 PN, NL

+31 3202 34160

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Store Hours

Mon - Fri: 10.00 - 18.00
Sat - Sun: 10.00 - 20.00

Special Hours

Tue, 4 Aug - Mon, 10 Aug: 10.00 - 20.00

Services

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

  • Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    This store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.

  • Sale 24/7

    Sale 24/7

    Save big at any time online.

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