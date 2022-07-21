Rebels Are Never Done

"I'm going for a run by myself today", Steve Prefontaine would often tell his teammates. But that wasn't quite true. He was actually taking the 66-mile drive north from Eugene to the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem to spend time running and talking with the inmates there.

The OSP is one of the oldest prisons in America, housing convicts since 1869. Inside the 8-metre-high walls (approx.) of the prison is a quarter-mile tarmac track and one of the oldest prison-run clubs in the country, founded in the early 1970s by none other than Prefontaine himself.