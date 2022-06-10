Never done rising

Training sessions are a reason for the whole community to get together. Parents, friends, and siblings sit on the grass surrounding the court, and they join in too. “It’s our yard,” says Josephine, whose son Emmanuel is part of Helping Hoops. “I grew up here, my kids have grown up here”, she says. “It gives them so much confidence, having this space to play together. They're learning to respect each other and celebrate their differences. I love seeing how this generation are using this space.”



Empowered by community, these young athletes define their futures with the lessons learned on the court. A future where sport provides a common ground, so we can all rise together.