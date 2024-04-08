My Bra For Yoga
As teenagers, sometimes we don’t realise how much stress we’re under.
It’s so important that we find ways to unwind. That goes for our minds and our bodies (especially as our muscles are growing)!
After a big training session, I like to turn the lights down, put some music on, and chuck myself into some yoga or stretching.
When I’m on the mat, I need a soft sports bra that lets me move freely. I wear the Indy bra because it’s super supportive, without being restrictive.
It’s so annoying to feel like your boobs aren’t being kept in place when you’re doing yoga or stretching. The Indy bra has this elastic band that makes me feel comfy and secure in all different yoga poses.
Just because I like doing yoga in the Indy bra, doesn’t mean it has to be the one you go for.
I’m constantly thinking about which sports bra feels best for me on my lighter activity days. I’d recommend exploring your options, getting measured, and finding what makes you feel comfy and confident on the mat, in PE class, or wherever you want to wear your sports bra!