Help Your Kids Fall in Love With Movement

01. Lead by example.



Your kids might not always act like they hear you, but they're always listening. "Every time you talk about activity, even if it's just about your own training, is an opportunity for your kids to either feel enthusiastic about or turned off by fitness", says Diana Cutaia, the founder of Coaching Peace Consulting, who works with Nike's Social and Community Impact team.



Whenever you're gearing up for or coming back from a workout, use language that paints physical activity in upbeat terms, says Cutaia. For example, instead of saying things like, "Mummy needs to work out today" or "Daddy is exhausted from his run", try, "Mummy can't wait to work out today" or "Daddy's muscles worked so hard, isn't he strong?" The more your kids see you pursue activity and also hear how much you enjoy it, the more they'll associate movement with good vibes, agrees Nunez.



02. Set them up for success.



With nothing but good intentions, parents sometimes put too much focus on motivating their kids to move at the expense of teaching them how to do so, says Cutaia. "Of course, you want to encourage them throughout an activity, but first you have to instruct them so that they can actually do what you're asking of them", she says. Without that sense of competency, you risk them getting frustrated and potentially giving up.