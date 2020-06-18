Do Kids Need Actual Rest Days?

With that in mind, it's important to note that their exhaustion probably isn't coming from a physical place, says Nike Master Trainer Brian Nunez. "Most kids aren't going to experience overtraining, but if you're having them learn and perform new exercises and activities regularly, they can become mentally overloaded. You're asking for a lot of their focus, which can be draining".



To avoid that, Nunez recommends helping your kids learn just one new skill each week, such as a squat, and letting them practise exploring that all week. Even if they're joining you for one of the workouts in our Fitness Adventure with Brian and Bella Nunez programme, tell them that their only goal for the week is to get to know that one movement. And that next week, they can focus on becoming best friends with lunges or planks. Of course, you'll still want to revisit exercises with them over time. Practice is practice, and movement is a lifelong journey, Nunez says.