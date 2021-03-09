(Bra) by Dina | Choosing a Sports Bra For a Friend

(Bra) by Dina Asher-Smith

If you’ve been hooked on (Bra) by Dina (the World Champion’s takeover on all things sports bras) then you’ve figured out that Dina Asher-Smith knows her stuff. She wears a sports bra 6 days a week so she’s got her sizing sussed.



But what about her friends? Check out what happens when she styles up someone else for a change.

