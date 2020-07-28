Be More Present in your Practice

These strategies will help you tune in and get back to your centre.

During our day-to-day lives, it's easy to get caught up in our own thoughts, especially at the moment. In this video, Nike Master Trainers, Branden Collinsworth and Alex Silver-Fagan, share their tips on how to stay mindful and present, no matter what the situation is. Learn how to deal with stress, improve your performance and refocus on what's really important using these simple strategies.



Yoga and mindfulness have the power to ground us in the present—reminding us of what we already have and who we already are. So the next time you feel your thoughts sliding into worry about the future, or regret about the past, take a minute to breathe and refocus. Nike Master Trainers, Branden Collinsworth and Alex Silver-Fagan, are here to show you how to be more mindful in your yoga practice, and in everyday life.