6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family

Brain Training

While it's always good to move our bodies, today we're also working out our minds. Pick a category (i.e. purple foods, favourite cereals, words that start with "u"). Then, with every rep, go around the room and have each family member call out something from the category. For example, during star jumps, everyone needs to name a famous athlete. If someone freezes or repeats an answer, they must repeat the move.



Need a little help coming up with categories? The answer is right in front of you. Ask the kids to fire up their imagination to come up with some fun options.