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Vesta Nike Running (5 l) - Černá/Sail/Sail

Recyklované materiály

Nike

Běžecká vesta (5 l)

129,99 €

Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných vláken

Vybav se a vyraz na běh v téhle lehké vestě, která odvádí pot. Přiléhavý design pomáhá omezit poskakování a udržuje tvoje věci v bezpečí, aniž by přidával na objemu. Vesta má spoustou úložných prostor, včetně tkaných smyček a odnímatelných popruhů na zádech, kam se ti vejdou hole. Předním zapínáním si můžeš upravit střih.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Sail/Sail
  • Styl: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Vybav se a vyraz na běh v téhle lehké vestě, která odvádí pot. Přiléhavý design pomáhá omezit poskakování a udržuje tvoje věci v bezpečí, aniž by přidával na objemu. Vesta má spoustou úložných prostor, včetně tkaných smyček a odnímatelných popruhů na zádech, kam se ti vejdou hole. Předním zapínáním si můžeš upravit střih.

Výhody

  • Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří. Zůstaneš proto v suchu a pohodlí.
  • Do kapsy na zadní straně se vejde 2l vertikální vak (není součástí balení).

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Svrchní část: 53 % nylon / 47 % polyester. Podšívka: 84 % nylon / 16 % elastan.
  • Součástí je háček na klíče a píšťalka
  • Reflexní prvky
  • Nepoužívat jako osobní ochranný prostředek
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Sail/Sail
  • Styl: IQ6691-077

Velikost a střih

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (1)

Hvězdičky: 4

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Vesta Nike Running (5 l)

Nike

129,99 €

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