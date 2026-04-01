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Tretra Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite na lehkou atletiku a dlouhé tratě - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Tretra na lehkou atletiku a dlouhé tratě

219,99 €
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi
  • Zobrazená barva: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Styl: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Mimořádně lehká pěna a karbonová vrstva ti pomůžou dosáhnout maximální rychlosti.

Naše nejvýznamnější běžecké tretry na dlouhé tratě jsou zpátky na startu, aby pokořily další světové rekordy. Model Dragonfly 2 Elite je teď vybavený ultralehkou pěnou ZoomX a citlivým karbonovým plátem. Díky tomu můžeš vyzkoušet novou úroveň rychlosti a schovat si ji na den závodu. Obouvají je nejrychlejší běžci na 5 a 10 km, když chtějí dosáhnout nových výšin.

Speciální svršek

Nová vlákna a funkční svršek jsou prodyšnější a pohodlnější. Svršek dokonale obepne nohu a zajistí tak neviditelné pohodlí, které tě dostane mnohem dál. Vyztužená pata zlepšuje stabilitu.

Pěna ZoomX

Nejlehčí a nejodolnější pěna od Nike, ZoomX pokrývá celou podrážku a při každém kroku navrací co nejvíc energie.

Jistota na každém kroku

Čtyři permanentní hroty snižují hmotnost podrážky a vytvářejí širokou, rovnou platformu pro stabilní kontakt s dráhou.

Karbonová vrstva

Karbon zlepšuje odezvu plátu a snižuje hmotnost boty. Zaoblený design tě požene dopředu.

Co je nového?

Trochu širší střední a přední část boty ve srovnání s předchozí verzí zlepšuje pocit stability na rovinkách a hlavně v zatáčkách.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Zobrazená barva: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Styl: FZ9315-600

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (18)

Hvězdičky: 4.4

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Tretra Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite na lehkou atletiku a dlouhé tratě

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Naše nejvýznamnější běžecké tretry na dlouhé tratě.

Navržené pro

Lehká atletika

Typ disciplíny

Závody na dlouhé vzdálenosti (1 500 až 10 000 m)

Hmotnost boty

Zhruba 130 g (velikost 42)

Technické parametry

Hmotnost boty

Zhruba 130 g (velikost 42)

Využívá

Pěna ZoomX a podrážka Flyplate z karbonových vláken

Co je nového?

    • První model Dragonfly s vrstvou karbonových vláken po celé délce zlepšuje odezvu plátu a snižuje hmotnost boty. Zaoblený design tě požene dopředu, což oceníš při únavě v závěru závodu.
    • Systém tlumení po celé délce vyrobený z nejlehčí a nejodolnější pěny Nike. Materiál mezipodešve ZoomX spolu s novým výrobním procesem přinášejí ještě efektivnější ukládání a návratnost energie.
    • Trochu širší střední a přední část boty ve srovnání s předchozí verzí zlepšuje pocit stability na rovinkách a hlavně v zatáčkách.

Dokonale funkční prvky

  • Speciální svršek

    Nová vlákna a funkční svršek jsou prodyšnější a pohodlnější. Svršek dokonale obepne nohu a zajistí tak neviditelné pohodlí při bězích na dlouhé vzdálenosti. Vyztužená pata zlepšuje stabilitu.

  • Pěna ZoomX

    Po celé délce je pěna ZoomX. Tahle nejlehčí a nejodolnější pěna od Nike navrací maximum energie na každém kroku.

  • Stabilní základna

    Čtyři permanentní hroty snižují hmotnost podrážky a vytvářejí širokou, rovnou platformu pro stabilní kontakt se zemí.

  • Karbonová vrstva

    Karbon zlepšuje odezvu plátu a snižuje hmotnost boty. Zaoblený design tě požene dopředu.

Dolaď si styl