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Tréninková sportovní taška Nike Brasilia (velká, 95‎ l) - Černá/Černá/Bílá

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Nike Brasilia

Tréninková sportovní taška (velká, 95‎ l)

49,99 €
JEDNA VELIKOST

Se sportovní taškou Nike Brasilia budeš mít veškerou tréninkovou výbavu na dosah ruky. Do postranního oddílu si dáš boty a zevnitř i zvenku jsou kapsy na zip, takže budeš mít přehled o tom, co kde máš. Doprovodí tě do posilovny i na víkendy. O vše postaráno.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: IB4391-010

Nike Brasilia

49,99 €

Se sportovní taškou Nike Brasilia budeš mít veškerou tréninkovou výbavu na dosah ruky. Do postranního oddílu si dáš boty a zevnitř i zvenku jsou kapsy na zip, takže budeš mít přehled o tom, co kde máš. Doprovodí tě do posilovny i na víkendy. O vše postaráno.

Výhody

  • Do hlavního oddílu si dáš všechno, co potřebuješ na trénink.
  • Do vnitřního oddílu na zip si dáš špinavé boty a zpocené oblečení, a oddělíš je tak od ostatní výbavy.
  • Odolné dno chrání tvoje věci před nárazy, škrábanci a rozlitými tekutinami.
  • Ve vnějších kapsách máš nezbytnosti po ruce.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Délka 71 cm × šířka 36 cm × hloubka 36 cm
  • 95 l
  • Odnímatelný ramenní popruh
  • 100 % polyester
  • Čistit ručně
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: IB4391-010

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (9)

Hvězdičky: 4.7

  • Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag

    SLondon

    The Nike Brasilia Duffel bag is a great bag that can be used for multiple purposes. It’s comfortable to carry, has lots of compartments, and has fits all my coaching gear without feeling too bulky, and has a clean simple design. As a soccer coach for small kids, I use it for all my sports supplies, and the separate compartments help keep everything organized. The fabric feels durable, and like it will hold up well on wet or muddy fields. My favorite part is how much it fits, but if there is one thing I could change, I would add a few more small pockets for other personal items.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great bag, Very Very Large

    MZ

    The Nike Brasilia Duffel has lots of features. When it says Large… it really is large. My current gym bag can fit inside of it with room to spare. On one side there’s zipped pocket which can hold shoes and other muddy/dirty/wet items that you wouldn’t want in the main bag. There’s another large zipper area on the front, although i wish it partly mesh to allow another area for items to dry out. The interior of the bag is spacious and has a lot of room, despite the fact that the zipper side pocket extends into the bag. It took a few days to notice it, but there’s another interior mesh pocket inside the bag. It would have been nice for it to zip, so items could stay in place… but it tall enough for size 13 slides to fit in it. This bag is a very nice, but a little bit too big for going to the gym. I do like that they used different materials on the bottom and sides, to help keep it dry. It’ll get better use to carry my children’s sports gear during their seasons and to hold equipment in the car. It can hold their individual bags and balls, with room to spare.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Amazing durability and style

    Sammyhandles

    Just got this fresh Nike duffel in the mail and I’m already obsessed. I threw it over my shoulder with my polo, shorts, and spikes on the way to the course this morning and it looked so clean I had to snap a pic. It’s giving pro-tour vibes without even trying. The build quality is straight premium – tough, water-resistant material that’s gonna survive getting tossed in the trunk after a rainy round or slammed into the cart. Plenty of room for my golf shoes, rangefinder, extra layers, a couple towels, and still had space for my wallet and keys in the front pockets. The padded shoulder strap is actually comfortable even when it’s fully loaded, and the handles feel solid. Zips are smooth, no snags, and the whole thing just screams durability. Style-wise? Spot on. The colors pop, the Nike swoosh is subtle but clean, and it matches everything in my bag. It’s versatile enough for the golf course, gym, or even a quick weekend trip. This thing transitions from the links to the airport without missing a beat. Nike absolutely killed it with this one. If you’re an active guy who needs gear that looks good and works harder than you do, cop this duffel immediately. Already planning my next round with it. More than earned the 5 stars

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Tréninková sportovní taška Nike Brasilia (velká, 95‎ l)

Nike Brasilia

49,99 €

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