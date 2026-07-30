Tréninková sportovní taška Nike Brasilia (střední, 60 l)

The Nike Brasilia bag is a large-sized duffel that provides plenty of storage space. I have personally used the bag for the gym and find that it offers even more space than I need. I personally prefer a smaller duffel for portability. I find the bag slightly large for gym use. It can fit a full-sized basketball and still offers plenty of additional space for other items. I like that the design features a rubber or silicone bottom for protection against wear and tear. I find that the bag is extremely durable, and it seems the build quality is premium and a step above other duffels. The fabric feels sturdy and, with general use so far, has held up extremely well despite being thrown around in gym lockers and my car. I can see myself using it, especially for travel in the future, due to the sheer amount of space the bag offers. There are what feels like an endless number of pockets where I can store different items, which is a huge plus for me. I personally prefer a minimalist look, which I think Nike did perfectly with this bag. Overall, the Nike Brasilia bag is a great all-around bag for everyday use, whether for the gym or travel. I can see myself using this bag for many years. Great job, Nike!