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Středně vysoké ponožky Nike Everyday Elevated (3 páry) - Vícebarevná

Nike Everyday Elevated

Středně vysoké ponožky (3 páry)

19,99 €
Středně vysoké ponožky Nike Everyday Elevated (3 páry) - Vícebarevná
Středně vysoké ponožky Nike Everyday Elevated (3 páry) - Vícebarevná
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Vylepši svůj každodenní život. Vzali jsme naše typické ponožky a vylepšili je ve všech směrech. Od měkčí příze, která si zachovává tvar, přes tlumení jako na obláčku pro maximální pohodlí až po vylepšený střih, který drží na místě – díky nim bude každý krok malou dovolenou. Grafika Nike Court dodává styl i mimo hřiště.


  • Zobrazená barva: Vícebarevná
  • Styl: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Vylepši svůj každodenní život. Vzali jsme naše typické ponožky a vylepšili je ve všech směrech. Od měkčí příze, která si zachovává tvar, přes tlumení jako na obláčku pro maximální pohodlí až po vylepšený střih, který drží na místě – díky nim bude každý krok malou dovolenou. Grafika Nike Court dodává styl i mimo hřiště.

Výhody

  • Tlumení v oblasti paty a přední části chodidla je příjemně měkké.
  • Speciální opora klenby a vylepšený střih obepínají nohu a zajišťují pohodlí a přiléhavost.
  • Zesílená špička a pata jsou navržené tak, aby odolaly každodennímu opotřebení.
  • Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot a udržuje nohy v suchu a pohodlí.
  • Plně síťovaný svršek zvyšuje prodyšnost.
  • Velikost vyšitá pod nohou zabraňuje záměně páru.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • 67 % bavlna / 30 % polyester / 3 % elastan
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Vícebarevná
  • Styl: IH8633-901

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (5)

Hvězdičky: 3.4

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Středně vysoké ponožky Nike Everyday Elevated (3 páry)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Dolaď si styl

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