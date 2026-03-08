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Sportovní taška Nike Training (24 l) - Černá/Černá/Bílá

Recyklované materiály

Nike

Tréninková sportovní taška (24 l)

39,99 €
Černá/Černá/Bílá
Pink Smoke/Černá/Bílá
Cream II/Černá/Sail
JEDNA VELIKOST

Chystáš se do posilovny trochu se zapotit? S touhle prostornou taškou si můžete rychle sbalit věci a jednoduše vyrazit. Prostorný hlavní oddíl má dostatek místa na větší vybavení, jako jsou boty, oblečení a odporové gumy. Vnitřní kapsa na zip pomáhá udržet drobnosti, jako jsou klíče, šperky nebo telefon, uspořádané a po ruce. Nech si ji u dveří a vždycky budeš ready jít cvičit.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

Chystáš se do posilovny trochu se zapotit? S touhle prostornou taškou si můžete rychle sbalit věci a jednoduše vyrazit. Prostorný hlavní oddíl má dostatek místa na větší vybavení, jako jsou boty, oblečení a odporové gumy. Vnitřní kapsa na zip pomáhá udržet drobnosti, jako jsou klíče, šperky nebo telefon, uspořádané a po ruce. Nech si ji u dveří a vždycky budeš ready jít cvičit.

Výhody

  • Hlavní oddíl s dvojitými zipy poskytuje prostor pro uložení větších věcí.
  • Díky nastavitelnému ramennímu popruhu a dvěma uchům si můžeš vybrat, jak budeš tašku nosit.
  • Vnitřní kapsy slouží k uložení drobností.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • 24 l
  • Šířka 51 cm x délka 33 cm x hloubka 23 cm
  • 100 % polyester
  • Čistit ručně
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: IH7961-010

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (7)

Hvězdičky: 4.9

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sportovní taška Nike Training (24 l)

Nike

39,99 €

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