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Pevná sportovní taška Nike Academy Team (střední velikost, 37 l) - Černá/Černá/Bílá

Nike Academy Team

Pevná sportovní taška (střední velikost, 37 l)

49,99 €
Černá/Černá/Bílá
Midnight Navy/Černá/Bílá

Vyprodáno:

Produkt zrovna není dostupný

Pevná sportovní taška Nike Academy Team Hardcase hodně vydrží a všechno v ní snadno najdeš. Tvrdé dno bezpečně ochrání všechny tvoje věci a cestou z hřiště ji můžeš nosit na různé způsoby.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: CU8096-010

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

ODOLNÁ TAŠKA NA DOJÍŽDĚNÍ.

Pevná sportovní taška Nike Academy Team Hardcase hodně vydrží a všechno v ní snadno najdeš. Tvrdé dno bezpečně ochrání všechny tvoje věci a cestou z hřiště ji můžeš nosit na různé způsoby.

Výhody

  • Do hlavního oddílu se vejde spousta věcí.
  • Pevný spodní díl chrání věci před nárazy a poškozením.
  • Díky spodnímu oddílu na mokré a suché vybavení se zipem zůstanou tvé věci čisté a uspořádané.
  • Když spojíš popruh a ucha k sobě, vznikne další možnost nošení.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • délka 53,5 cm x šířka 30 cm x hloubka 28 cm
  • 37 l
  • 100 % polyester
  • Čistit ručně
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: CU8096-010

Recenze (8)

Hvězdičky: 4

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Pevná sportovní taška Nike Academy Team (střední velikost, 37 l)

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

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