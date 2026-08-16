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Pánské turistické boty ACG Zegama Hike - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Pánské turistické boty

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Proměň náročné stoupání v panoramatickou blaženost. Zegama Hike je spolehlivý guru na stezkách, který tě tam dostane. Nabité technologiemi do každých podmínek. Lehká mezipodešev s mimořádným tlumením se spojuje s přilnavými výstupky Vibram® MegaGrip, aby pomohla dostat pohodlí i kontrolu na maximum. Prostorný střih a širší podrážka vytvářejí stabilní základ, který ti pomůže zvládnout drsný a proměnlivý terén.


  • Zobrazená barva: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Styl: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

NEJLEPŠÍ HORSKÉ BOTY ACG HIKE VŠECH DOB.

Proměň náročné stoupání v panoramatickou blaženost. Zegama Hike je spolehlivý guru na stezkách, který tě tam dostane. Nabité technologiemi do každých podmínek. Lehká mezipodešev s mimořádným tlumením se spojuje s přilnavými výstupky Vibram® MegaGrip, aby pomohla dostat pohodlí i kontrolu na maximum. Prostorný střih a širší podrážka vytvářejí stabilní základ, který ti pomůže zvládnout drsný a proměnlivý terén.

Vrstvené tlumení

Inovativní mezipodešev dává ultralehkou pěnu ZoomX přímo pod chodidlo, aby tlumení vytáhla na maximum. Vrstva pevnější pěny přidává ochranu při dopadu a pohodlí a stabilitu na členitých, nerovných površích.

Spolehlivá trakce

Osvědčená podrážka Vibram® MegaGrip s technologií Traction Lug zajišťuje jedinečnou trakci v proměnlivých podmínkách trailu.

Stabilní fixace

Ať už jdeš po trailu nahoru, nebo dolů, pásek na patě je navržený tak, aby nohu pevně držel v botách. Širší podrážka pomáhá udržet stabilitu v proměnlivém terénu.

Pohodlný střih

Protože se noha na delších vzdálenostech lehce zvětšuje, prodloužené šněrování umožňuje boty snadno upravit tak, aby se celé chodidlo cítilo pohodlně celou túru.

Další výhody

  • Prodyšný textilní svršek je lehký pro dlouhé túry a odolný, takže vydrží i náročný terén.
  • Měkká a pružná manžeta na kotníku pomáhá zabránit vniknutí nečistot.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Poutka na patě a jazyku
  • Pánská velikost 44: 425 g
  • Výška podrážky: 32 mm (pata) / 28 mm (přední část)
  • Drop / rozdíl mezi patou a špičkou: 4 mm
  • Výška výstupku: 5 mm
  • Zobrazená barva: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Styl: IO7854-100

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (42)

Hvězdičky: 4.7

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

Pánské turistické boty ACG Zegama Hike

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Dokonale lehká turistická bota postavená na běžeckém modelu do terénu.

Boty navržené pro:

Turistika

Terén

Náročný

Tlumení

Maximální

Hmotnost boty

Přibližně 425 g (pánská velikost 44)

Dokonale funkční prvky

  • Odlehčené tlumení

    Inovativní mezipodešev dává ultralehkou pěnu ZoomX přímo pod chodidlo, aby tlumení vytáhla na maximum. Vrstva pevnější pěny přidává ochranu při dopadu a pohodlí a stabilitu na členitých, nerovných površích.

  • Spolehlivá trakce

    Osvědčená podrážka Vibram® MegaGrip s technologií Traction Lug zajišťuje jedinečnou trakci v proměnlivých podmínkách trailu.

  • Stabilní fixace

    Ať už jdeš po trailu nahoru, nebo dolů, pásek na patě je navržený tak, aby nohu pevně držel v botách. Širší podrážka pomáhá udržet stabilitu v proměnlivém terénu.

  • Pohodlný střih

    Protože se noha na delších vzdálenostech lehce zvětšuje, prodloužené šněrování umožňuje boty snadno upravit tak, aby se celé chodidlo cítilo pohodlně celou túru.

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