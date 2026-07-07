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Pánské nepromokavé kalhoty Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG „Trailwind“ - Černá/Summit White

Recyklované materiály

Nike ACG „Trailwind“

Pánské nepromokavé kalhoty Storm-FIT ADV

139,99 €

Minimálně 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaného nylonu

Vítr v obličeji a boty klouzající v blátě. S počasím nic neuděláme, ale postaráme se o to, že budeš mít nohy v suchu. Použili jsme ultralehký nylon s větruodolnou a nepromokavou technologií. Design připravený na každé počasí. A když se počasí uklidní, snadno je sbalíš do malé kapsy.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9697-010

Nike ACG „Trailwind“

139,99 €

Vítr v obličeji a boty klouzající v blátě. S počasím nic neuděláme, ale postaráme se o to, že budeš mít nohy v suchu. Použili jsme ultralehký nylon s větruodolnou a nepromokavou technologií. Design připravený na každé počasí. A když se počasí uklidní, snadno je sbalíš do malé kapsy.

Do každého počasí

Technologie Nike Storm-FIT ADV kombinuje materiál, který neprofoukne a nepromokne, s nejmodernějšími postupy a prvky. I za nepříznivého počasí se tak budeš cítit pohodlně. Tyhle superlehké nylonové kalhoty mají utěsněné švy, které ti pomůžou zůstat v suchu.

Skladný design

Když si budeš chtít sundat vrstvu, kalhoty lehce sbalíš do jejich vlastní zadní kapsy. A když je máš na sobě, do té samé zadní kapsy se vejde většina telefonů.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Svrchní část: 100 % nylon. Síťovina: 82 % polyester / 18 % elastan.
  • Standardní střih
  • Nastavitelné zipy na manžetách
  • Zadní kapsa
  • Reflexní loga ACG a Swoosh
  • Nepoužívat jako osobní ochrannou pomůcku
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9697-010

Velikost a střih

    • Model měří 180 cm a má na sobě velikost M
    • Standardní střih: tradiční a pohodlný
    • Nohavice: sahají ke kotníkům
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný nylon ve výrobcích Nike je kombinací řady materiálů, včetně recyklovaného koberce a použitých rybářských sítí. Nylon se před chemickou nebo mechanickou recyklací vyčistí, roztřídí a rozdrtí na vločky, aby se vytvořila nová recyklovaná nylonová vlákna.
    • Oděvy, které používají materiály vyrobené z recyklovaného nylonu, snižují emise uhlíku až o 50 % v porovnání s novým nylonem.

Recenze (25)

Hvězdičky: 4.4

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pánské nepromokavé kalhoty Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG „Trailwind“

Nike ACG „Trailwind“

139,99 €

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