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Pánské boty Nike Air Monarch IV na cvičení (extra široké) - Bílá/Černá

Nike Air Monarch IV

Pánské boty na cvičení (extra široké)

79,99 €
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Nike Air Monarch IV přináší klasický styl s opravdovou kůží a spoustou lehkého tlumení Nike Air, takže můžeš cvičit v pohodlí.


  • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá
  • Styl: 416355-101

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

KLASICKÁ OPORA A POHODLÍ.

Nike Air Monarch IV přináší klasický styl s opravdovou kůží a spoustou lehkého tlumení Nike Air, takže můžeš cvičit v pohodlí.

Výhody

  • Kombinace pravé a syntetické kůže je odolná a pohodlná.
  • Jednotka Air-Sole po celé délce chodidla skvěle tlumí, je pohodlná a dává oporu.
  • Gumová podrážka je odolná a má dobrou trakci.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá
  • Styl: 416355-101

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (281)

Hvězdičky: 4.3

  • John382135023

    price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you

  • Monarch IV

    Richard280950694

    One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice

  • Very pleased.

    Kimberly45ce53f517294f37824f0217e92850d2

    Very happy. Costumer service was fantastic.

Pánské boty Nike Air Monarch IV na cvičení (extra široké)

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

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