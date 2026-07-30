Pánské boty Nike Air Monarch IV na cvičení (extra široké)

John382135023
price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you
Nike Air Monarch IV přináší klasický styl s opravdovou kůží a spoustou lehkého tlumení Nike Air, takže můžeš cvičit v pohodlí.
Nike Air Monarch IV
KLASICKÁ OPORA A POHODLÍ.
Nike Air Monarch IV přináší klasický styl s opravdovou kůží a spoustou lehkého tlumení Nike Air, takže můžeš cvičit v pohodlí.
Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.
Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.
Hvězdičky: 4.3
John382135023
price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you
Monarch IV
Richard280950694
One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice
Very pleased.
Kimberly45ce53f517294f37824f0217e92850d2
Very happy. Costumer service was fantastic.
Nike Air Monarch IV