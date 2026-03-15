triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
obrázek 1 ze 6
Pánská trailová mikina Nike ACG „Magic Hour“ Dri-FIT s kapucí - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG „Magic Hour“

Pánská trailová mikina Dri-FIT s kapucí

79,99 €
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Při běhu ti může být teplo, ale co cestou na začátek trasy a zpátky? Tahle mikina s kapucí má prostorný střih, takže se snadno vrství. A materiál odvádějící pot ti zajistí pohodlí.


  • Zobrazená barva: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9667-323

Nike ACG „Magic Hour“

79,99 €

Při běhu ti může být teplo, ale co cestou na začátek trasy a zpátky? Tahle mikina s kapucí má prostorný střih, takže se snadno vrství. A materiál odvádějící pot ti zajistí pohodlí.

Výhody

  • Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří. Zůstaneš proto v suchu a pohodlí.
  • Lehký česaný fleece je měkký a prodyšný.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Svrchní část: 54 % polyester / 46 % bavlna. Podšívka kapuce: 100 % bavlna.
  • Reflexní loga Nike ACG a Nike Swoosh
  • Nepoužívat jako osobní ochrannou pomůcku
  • Klokaní kapsa
  • Žebrovaný lem a manžety
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9667-323

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost M a měří 183 cm
    • Volný střih: vzdušný a uvolněný
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (2)

Hvězdičky: 4

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Pánská trailová mikina Nike ACG „Magic Hour“ Dri-FIT s kapucí

Nike ACG „Magic Hour“

79,99 €

Dolaď si styl