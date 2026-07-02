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Pánská mikina Nike ACG Dri-FIT na terénní běh se čtvrtinovým zipem - Černá/Černá/Summit White

Recyklované materiály

Nike ACG

Pánská mikina Dri-FIT na terénní běh se čtvrtinovým zipem

79,99 €
Černá/Černá/Summit White
Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných vláken

Tahle hřejivá a prodyšná mikina s vaflovým vzorem je ideální do chladného počasí. Čtvrtinový zip si můžeš nastavit podle potřeby a otvory na palce pomáhají držet rukávy na místě.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9669-010

Nike ACG

79,99 €

Tahle hřejivá a prodyšná mikina s vaflovým vzorem je ideální do chladného počasí. Čtvrtinový zip si můžeš nastavit podle potřeby a otvory na palce pomáhají držet rukávy na místě.

Technologie odvádějící pot

Měkká a pružná směs vlny a polyesteru dodává pocit tepla. Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří. Zůstaneš proto v suchu a pohodlí.

Vrstvi a přizpůsob se

Tahle mikina jako střední vrstva je navržena tak, aby byla dostatečně volná pro nošení přes základní vrstvu a dostatečně těsná pro nošení pod bundou. Díky otvorům na palec se rukávy neshrnují.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • 88 % polyester / 7 % vlna / 5 % elastan
  • Reflexní loga Nike ACG a Nike Swoosh
  • Nepoužívat jako osobní ochrannou pomůcku
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9669-010

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost M a měří 180 cm
    • Standardní střih: tradiční a pohodlný
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (17)

Hvězdičky: 4.6

  • Comfy and good fit

    Gee

    This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dri-Fit Top for a Comfortable Run.

    BethIO

    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top is definitely a comfortable top to wear for a run on the trails or any other activity. The soft lightweight texture of the material feels wonderful on my skin. It fits true to size , I'm loving the optional thumb holes in the sleeves. I like the 1/4 zipper , and when its zipped all the way up it's not touching my face , which I find myself annoyed by the ones that do. I thought the material might be one that will easily get snags but so far I have been proven wrong. Nike did good with the design of this shirt and I see myself wearing this often on the trails.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Stylish and Functional

    Jestersf

    The Nike ACG Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip is easily my new go-to for outdoor training. I picked this up specifically for trail running, and it handles the demands of the trail perfectly. The fit is spot on—it is completely true to size and moves with you naturally without feeling restrictive. It is the absolute perfect weight for cool morning runs; it provides just enough warmth to take the edge off the morning chill, but the fabric is incredibly breathable so you don't overheat once your pace picks up. I especially love the addition of the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked in place and add that extra bit of coverage for your hands before you warm up. If you need a high-performance, durable mid-layer for the trails, this is worth every penny.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pánská mikina Nike ACG Dri-FIT na terénní běh se čtvrtinovým zipem

Nike ACG

79,99 €

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