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Pánská mikina Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT s kapucí - Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Pánská mikina Dri-FIT s kapucí

109,99 €
Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Černá/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Černá/Outdoor Green

Najdi svůj klid s Nike 24.7. Tahle mikina s kapucí odvádějící pot, stvořená pro cílenou regeneraci a každodenní přípravu, posouvá pohodlí na vyšší úroveň. Náš materiál ImpossiblySoft jí dodává upravený vzhled a neuvěřitelně hebký a hladký pocit – ideální na pohodu po výkonu i na další rozjezd.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Styl: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Najdi svůj klid s Nike 24.7. Tahle mikina s kapucí odvádějící pot, stvořená pro cílenou regeneraci a každodenní přípravu, posouvá pohodlí na vyšší úroveň. Náš materiál ImpossiblySoft jí dodává upravený vzhled a neuvěřitelně hebký a hladký pocit – ideální na pohodu po výkonu i na další rozjezd.

Pro optimální odpočinek

Pro Nike 24.7 je pohodlí nejvíc. Tyhle základní kousky inspirované výkonem jsou navržené tak, aby ti byly oporou před tréninkem i po něm. Kontroluj každý okamžik.

Zůstaň v suchu

Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří. Zůstaneš proto v suchu a pohodlí.

Další výhody

  • Náš materiál ImpossiblySoft je hladká dvojitá pletenina stvořená pro celodenní pohyb.
  • Raglánové rukávy s tvarovaným střihem umožňují volný a přirozený pohyb.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Charakteristické poutko na pověšení
  • Kapsa na přední straně
  • Svrchní část: 51 % polyester / 25 % modal / 15 % bavlna / 9 % elastan. Podšívka kapuce: 51 % polyester / 25 % modal / 15 % bavlna / 9 % elastan. Dlaňová strana kapsových váčků: 79 % modal / 21 % polyester.
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Styl: IR8807-010

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost M a měří 184 cm
    • Volný střih: vzdušný a uvolněný
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (21)

Hvězdičky: 4.8

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • My new favorite hoodie

    Andre

    This hoodie is so incredibly soft. It just feels super comfortable to put on. I use it mostly for lounging around the house/chill errands and it’s perfect. The pocket is big and zippered and it fits super easily. Looks great too—I’m a big fan

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pánská mikina Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT s kapucí

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

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