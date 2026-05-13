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Pánská funkční mikina Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT s kapucí, UV ochranou a zipem po celé délce - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Recyklované materiály

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Pánská funkční mikina Dri-FIT s kapucí, UV ochranou a zipem po celé délce

Sleva 30
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Černá/Černá
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi
  • Volná, radši si objednej o číslo menší

Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných vláken

Tahle všestranná mikina s kapucí tě podrží při tréninku i během celého dne. Náš pružný materiál NanoKnit dostal jméno podle mimořádně jemných vláken a husté vazby. Je lehký a parádně příjemný na dotek. Doplnili jsme ho naší technologií odvádějící pot a ochranou před UV zářením, a z vrstvy je rázem výbava, na kterou se můžeš spolehnout.


  • Zobrazená barva: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Styl: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Sleva 30

Tahle všestranná mikina s kapucí tě podrží při tréninku i během celého dne. Náš pružný materiál NanoKnit dostal jméno podle mimořádně jemných vláken a husté vazby. Je lehký a parádně příjemný na dotek. Doplnili jsme ho naší technologií odvádějící pot a ochranou před UV zářením, a z vrstvy je rázem výbava, na kterou se můžeš spolehnout.

Výhody

  • Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří. Zůstaneš proto v suchu a pohodlí.
  • Obšité otvory v podpaží zlepšují větrání, takže zůstaneš svěží.
  • Upravené raglánové rukávy dávají volnost pohybu.
  • Ploché švy zvyšují pohodlí.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Boční kapsy
  • Vyšívané logo Swoosh
  • Svrchní část: 90 % polyester / 10 % elastan. Podšívka kapuce: 75 % polyester / 13 % bavlna / 12 % viskóza.
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Tento kousek chrání zakryté části těla před slunečním zářením UVA a UVB. Na nezakryté části doporučujeme použít kvalitní opalovací krém.
  • Zobrazená barva: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Styl: II1308-085

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost M a měří 185 cm
    • Standardní střih: tradiční a pohodlný
    • Volná, radši si objednej o číslo menší
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (26)

Hvězdičky: 4.3

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pánská funkční mikina Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT s kapucí, UV ochranou a zipem po celé délce

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Sleva 30

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