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Pánská běžecká bunda Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami - Černá/Summit White

Recyklované materiály

Nike AeroSwift

Pánská běžecká bunda Storm-FIT Aerogami

224,99 €

Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

Bunda Aerogami je navržená na běhání, takže ti pomůže udržovat tempo bez ohledu na kilometry nebo roční období. Voděodolné a větruodolné provedení odolá každému počasí. Naše inovativní technologie Aerogami pohotově reaguje na tvůj pot a zajišťuje optimální proudění vzduchu, když to nejvíc potřebuješ.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Bunda Aerogami je navržená na běhání, takže ti pomůže udržovat tempo bez ohledu na kilometry nebo roční období. Voděodolné a větruodolné provedení odolá každému počasí. Naše inovativní technologie Aerogami pohotově reaguje na tvůj pot a zajišťuje optimální proudění vzduchu, když to nejvíc potřebuješ.

Do každého počasí

Technologie Nike Storm-FIT odolává větru a vodě, takže se budeš cítit pohodlně i za nepříznivého počasí.

Inovativní technologie

Technologie Nike Aerogami vytváří proudění vzduchu podle potřeby s malými křídlovými větracími otvory, které se otevírají, když se potíš, a zavírají, když se pot odpařuje, takže budeš v suchu a pohodlí.

Další výhody

  • Měnší cennosti si můžeš uložit do bočních kapes na zip.
  • Nastavitelné stahovací šňůrky na kapuci a lemu si můžeš upravit podle sebe.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Elastické manžety
  • Zip po celé délce
  • Zarážkou na kapuci vpředu i vzadu
  • Materiál: 100 % polyester. Síťovina: 82 % polyester / 18 % elastan.
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: FZ9039-010

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost M a měří 184 cm
    • Standardní střih: tradiční a pohodlný
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (30)

Hvězdičky: 4.7

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Pánská běžecká bunda Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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