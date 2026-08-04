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Nevyztužená kšiltovka Nike Club JDI - Černá/Bílá

Nike Club

Nevyztužená kšiltovka JDI

27,99 €
Černá/Bílá
Bílá/Černá
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Když tvůj outfit potřebuje ten poslední detail – poslední barevný kousek, který všechno spojí dohromady, sáhni proto po čepici Nike Club. Klasický šestidílný střih a měkký, nestrukturovaný design je ležérní a pohodlný a můžeš ho nosit celý den. Nerozmýšlej dvakrát a jednej ve stylu „Just Do It“.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Když tvůj outfit potřebuje ten poslední detail – poslední barevný kousek, který všechno spojí dohromady, sáhni proto po čepici Nike Club. Klasický šestidílný střih a měkký, nestrukturovaný design je ležérní a pohodlný a můžeš ho nosit celý den. Nerozmýšlej dvakrát a jednej ve stylu „Just Do It“.

Výhody

  • Bavlněný kepr je měkký, hladký a příjemně se nosí celý den.
  • Šestidílné provedení se střední hloubkou se snadno kombinuje s dalšími kousky.
  • Zadní zapínání se dá nastavit kovovou přezkou tri-glide a nevyužitý zadní pásek se dá úhledně zastrčit do potní pásky.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Vyšitý nápis „Just Do It.“ na temeni
  • Vyšívané logo Futura vzadu
  • Obšité větrací otvory
  • 100 % bavlna
  • Prát v ruce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá
  • Styl: FB5370-010

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (91)

Hvězdičky: 4.8

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nevyztužená kšiltovka Nike Club JDI

Nike Club

27,99 €

Dolaď si styl

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