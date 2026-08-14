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Golfové boty Air Jordan Mule - Černá/Bílá/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Golfová bota

109,99 €
Černá/Bílá/Medium Grey
Bílá/Varsity Red/Černá
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Vklouzni do předzápasového i pozápasového ráje, ať už směřuješ k 19. jamce s nejnižším HCP, nebo se připravuješ na nadcházející kolo ve zbrusu novém modelu Jordan 1 G Mule. Snadno se obouvá, je okázale výstřední, pohodlná a má nadčasový étos značky Jordan.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá/Medium Grey
  • Styl: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Vklouzni do předzápasového i pozápasového ráje, ať už směřuješ k 19. jamce s nejnižším HCP, nebo se připravuješ na nadcházející kolo ve zbrusu novém modelu Jordan 1 G Mule. Snadno se obouvá, je okázale výstřední, pohodlná a má nadčasový étos značky Jordan.

Ve stylu pantoflí

Díky konstrukci ve stylu pantoflí nemusíš při obouvání použít ruce – stačí z bot na parkovišti sundat hroty nebo je vytáhnout z botníku, když potřebuješ na nákupy.

Měkká pěna

Pohodlná paměťová pěna přímo pod chodidlem skvěle tlumí, takže se bota hodí na pochůzky před hrou nebo relax po tom, co se ti povede zahrát posledních devět jamek na jednu ránu pod par.

Kožený jazyk

Jazyk s klínkem ze syntetické kůže nabízí snadný přístup a drží pěkně na místě, když se chystáš do klubovny. Pohodlně zpevňuje kotník a snadno se čistí.

Další výhody

  • Lícová useň má malé děrované otvory pro lepší prodyšnost.
  • Přilnavá podešev má skvělou trakci na cestě na hřiště i zpátky.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá/Medium Grey
  • Styl: FJ1214-003

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (173)

Hvězdičky: 4.7

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Golfové boty Air Jordan Mule

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

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