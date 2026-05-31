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Dívčí pletená mikina Nike MAVN Therma-FIT s kapucí a zipem po celé délce - Cream II/Černá/Cream II

Recyklované materiály

Nike MAVN

Dívčí pletená mikina Therma-FIT s kapucí a zipem po celé délce

64,99 €
Cream II/Černá/Cream II
Černá/Černá/Černá
Tattoo/Černá/Tattoo
Steam/Černá/Steam
Pink Smoke/Černá/Pink Smoke
Na tenhle produkt se nevztahují promoakce ani slevy.

Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných vláken

Uteč před zimou ve velké mikině s kapucí, která je tak měkká, že už ji nebudeš chtít sundat. Prémiová pletenina je vyrobená z ultra teplé, těžké tkaniny, která je mimořádně měkká zevnitř i zvenku, a využívá technologii Therma-FIT, díky které se budeš cítit pohodlně. Vylepšený základní kousek, který je všechno, jen ne obyčejný.


  • Zobrazená barva: Cream II/Černá/Cream II
  • Styl: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Uteč před zimou ve velké mikině s kapucí, která je tak měkká, že už ji nebudeš chtít sundat. Prémiová pletenina je vyrobená z ultra teplé, těžké tkaniny, která je mimořádně měkká zevnitř i zvenku, a využívá technologii Therma-FIT, díky které se budeš cítit pohodlně. Vylepšený základní kousek, který je všechno, jen ne obyčejný.

Výhody

  • Technologie Nike Therma-FIT reguluje tělesné teplo a v chladném počasí tě příjemně zahřeje.
  • Vnitřní elastický pas a švy pomáhají shromáždit látku a vytvořit plisovaný, objemný tvar.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Podšívka hlavní části/kapuce: 80 % polyester / 10 % elastan / 10 % lyocell. Kapsové váčky: 75 % polyester / 13 % bavlna / 12 % viskóza.
  • Měkké táhlo zipu
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Cream II/Černá/Cream II
  • Styl: IM1763-236

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost L a měří 163 cm
    • Větší střih: zvětšený a prostorný
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (25)

Hvězdičky: 4.6

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Dívčí pletená mikina Nike MAVN Therma-FIT s kapucí a zipem po celé délce

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

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