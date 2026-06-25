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Dámské zkrácené běžecké tílko Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson“ - Thunder Blue/Linen

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Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson“

Dámské zkrácené běžecké tílko Dri-FIT ADV

69,99 €
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi
Na tenhle produkt se nevztahují promoakce ani slevy.

Tomuhle přiléhavému topu jsme na počest odhodlání Keely Hodgkinson bojovat o medaile dodali zlatý nádech. Je stvořený pro závody, využívá pokročilou technologii odvádějící pot a má otevřené kapsy, kam si můžeš schovat třeba energetické gely. Strečová žebrovaná tkanina má hedvábně hladkou podšívku a elastický lem, díky čemuž ti tílko pohodlně padne a bude držet na místě od startu až do cíle.


  • Zobrazená barva: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Styl: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson“

69,99 €

Tomuhle přiléhavému topu jsme na počest odhodlání Keely Hodgkinson bojovat o medaile dodali zlatý nádech. Je stvořený pro závody, využívá pokročilou technologii odvádějící pot a má otevřené kapsy, kam si můžeš schovat třeba energetické gely. Strečová žebrovaná tkanina má hedvábně hladkou podšívku a elastický lem, díky čemuž ti tílko pohodlně padne a bude držet na místě od startu až do cíle.

Výhody

  • Technologie Nike Dri-FIT ADV kombinuje materiál odvádějící vlhkost se špičkovou konstrukcí a dalšími prvky, díky kterým budeš v suchu a pohodlí.
  • Do otevřených kapes vzadu si můžeš pohodlně uložit gely.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Nereflexní loga Swoosh
  • Svrchní část: 89 % polyester / 11 % elastan. Podšívka: 88 % polyester / 12 % elastan.
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Styl: IM7561-437

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost S a měří 178 cm
    • Zúžený střih: přiléhavý a dobře padne
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (1)

Hvězdičky: 5

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Dámské zkrácené běžecké tílko Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson“

Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson“

69,99 €

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