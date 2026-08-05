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Dámské boty Nike Air Superfly - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Černá

Nike Air Superfly

Dámské boty

Sleva 30
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Černá
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Černá
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Model Superfly zahajuje novou éru designu inspirovaného běháním. Vynořil se z našeho archivu s novým tlumením Air a novým charakterem. Nízkoprofilové provedení a vzor na podrážce odkazují na tradiční atletický styl a texturovaná úprava dodá tvému vzhledu moderní šmrnc.


  • Zobrazená barva: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Černá
  • Styl: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

Sleva 30

Model Superfly zahajuje novou éru designu inspirovaného běháním. Vynořil se z našeho archivu s novým tlumením Air a novým charakterem. Nízkoprofilové provedení a vzor na podrážce odkazují na tradiční atletický styl a texturovaná úprava dodá tvému vzhledu moderní šmrnc.

Výhody

  • Svršek z děrované kůže se semišovými prvky je prodyšný a odolný.
  • Hrubé lemování kolem lemu dodává botě texturu.
  • Technologie Nike Air v patě absorbuje nárazy a tlumí každý krok.
  • Gumová podrážka skvěle zabírá a vzor na přední části boty připomíná atletické tretry.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Zobrazená barva: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Černá
  • Styl: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Jedinečná technologie Nike Air tlumí nárazy na každém kroku. Je navržená tak, aby pomohla snížit hmotnost boty, aniž by tím utrpěl výkon, a podpořila tak sportovce i životnost boty.

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (33)

Hvězdičky: 4.3

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Dámské boty Nike Air Superfly

Nike Air Superfly

Sleva 30

Dolaď si styl

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