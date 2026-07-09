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Dámské boty Air Jordan 1 Mid SE - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Dámské boty

149,99 €
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Air Jordan 1 Mid dělá z ikonické boty neuvěřitelně pohodlný model v basketbalovém stylu. ednotky Air-Sole dobře tlumí na palubovce a polstrovaný lem zpevňuje nohu.


  • Zobrazená barva: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Styl: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Air Jordan 1 Mid dělá z ikonické boty neuvěřitelně pohodlný model v basketbalovém stylu. ednotky Air-Sole dobře tlumí na palubovce a polstrovaný lem zpevňuje nohu.

Výhody

  • Kožený svršek je odolný a drží.
  • Zabudovaná jednotka Nike Air-Sole je lehká a dobře tlumí.
  • Guma v podrážce zajišťuje dobrou trakci.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Logo Wings na lemu
  • Logo Jumpman na jazyku
  • Zobrazená barva: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Styl: IO0760-001

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (1)

Hvězdičky: 5

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Dámské boty Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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