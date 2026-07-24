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Dámské běžecké trailové boty ACG Zegama Trail - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Černá

ACG Zegama Trail

Dámské trailové běžecké boty

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Černá
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Černá/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Černá/Black Spruce
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi
  • Zobrazená barva: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Černá
  • Styl: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Spolehlivý trailový běžec se po právu ujímá svého místa v ACG. A přichází s několika vylepšeními do každého terénu. Lehká a ultra odpružená ACG Zegama kombinuje přilnavou trakci a více prostoru pro prsty, aby mohla dlouhodobě poskytovat pohodlí a kontrolu v drsném terénu mimo asfalt. Strmé stoupání, ostré zatáčky, prudké sjezdy – na tohle všechno je Zegama navržena. A ty?

Vrstvené tlumení

Vylepšená mezipodešev má více ultralehké pěny ZoomX přímo pod chodidlem, aby to co nejlépe tlumilo. Vrstva pěny Cushlon 3.0 poskytuje ochranu při dopadu, pohodlí a stabilitu na nerovných trailových površích.

Prostor k pohybu

Jsou stvořeny speciálně pro trailové běžce. V prostornější přední části a špičce se chodidla mohou roztáhnout a  získat tak v náročném terénu větší stabilitu.

Vylepšená kotníková manžeta

Vylepšená kotníková manžeta je vyrobena z pružné tkaniny, která lépe a pohodlněji obemkne patu a zabrání špíně dostat se dovnitř.

Spolehlivá trakce, špičková kontrola

Osvědčená podrážka Vibram® MegaGrip s technologií Traction Lug zajišťuje jedinečnou trakci v proměnlivých podmínkách trailu.

Další výhody

Lehký a odolný svršek ze síťoviny je vyroben tak, aby vydržel i v nejnáročnějším terénu.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Hmotnost: Zhruba 271 g (dámská velikost 39)
  • Rozdíl mezi patou a špičkou: 4 mm
  • Zobrazená barva: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Černá
  • Styl: HV8115-103

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (22)

Hvězdičky: 4.7

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Dámské běžecké trailové boty ACG Zegama Trail

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Nekompromisní pohodlí. Měkké boty do těžkého terénu.

Boty navržené pro:

Terénní běh

Terén

Technicky náročný

Tlumení

Maximální

Hmotnost boty

Hmotnost: Zhruba 271 g (dámská velikost 39)

Rozdíl mezi patou a špičkou

4 mm

Technické parametry

Hmotnost boty

Hmotnost: Zhruba 271 g (dámská velikost 39)

Rozdíl mezi patou a špičkou

4 mm

Využívá:

Pěnu ZoomX, pěnu Cushlon 3.0 a Vibram® Megagrip

Dokonale funkční prvky

  • Vrstvené tlumení

    Vylepšená mezipodešev má více ultralehké pěny ZoomX přímo pod chodidlem, aby to co nejlépe tlumilo. Vrstva pěny Cushlon 3.0 poskytuje ochranu při dopadu, pohodlí a stabilitu na nerovných trailových površích.

  • Prostor k pohybu

    Jsou stvořeny speciálně pro trailové běžce. V prostornější přední části a špičce se chodidla mohou roztáhnout a  získat tak v náročném terénu větší stabilitu.

  • Vylepšená kotníková manžeta

    Vylepšená kotníková manžeta je vyrobena z pružné tkaniny, která lépe a pohodlněji obemkne patu a zabrání špíně dostat se dovnitř.

  • Spolehlivá trakce, špičková kontrola

    Osvědčená podrážka Vibram® MegaGrip s technologií Traction Lug zajišťuje jedinečnou trakci v proměnlivých podmínkách trailu.

Addie Bracy

„Tlumení je poddajné, ale ne přehnaně měkké. Nepřicházíte o tu spolehlivost, kterou nabízí tužší bota. Je to dobrá kombinace tuhosti a měkkosti.“

Addie Bracy

Sportovkyně ACG, trojnásobná horská běžkyně roku USA

Dolaď si styl

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