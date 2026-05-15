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Dámské běžecké tílko Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV - Bílá/Černá

Recyklované materiály

Nike AeroSwift

Dámské běžecké tílko Dri-FIT ADV

84,99 €
Bílá/Černá
Černá/Bílá
Barely Green/Černá
Laser Orange/Černá
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

100 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

Tohle tílko AeroSwift je stvořené pro závodění a pomůže ti zůstat v suchu a chladu, když jde do tuhého. Lehký materiál odvádějící pot jsme vylepšili perforovanými částmi, díky kterým může vzduch volně proudit od začátku závodu až do konce.


  • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá
  • Styl: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Tohle tílko AeroSwift je stvořené pro závodění a pomůže ti zůstat v suchu a chladu, když jde do tuhého. Lehký materiál odvádějící pot jsme vylepšili perforovanými částmi, díky kterým může vzduch volně proudit od začátku závodu až do konce.

Výhody

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV zdokonaluje naši technologii odvádění potu vylepšeným větráním a prodyšnými zónami, díky kterým zůstaneš v suchu a pohodlí.
  • Lepené švy na krku a průramcích jsou hladké a pohodlné a neomezují v pohybu.
  • Prodyšné otvory zlepšují větrání v oblastech, kde se nejvíc potíš.
  • Zeštíhlený, přiléhavý střih.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Loga Swoosh
  • 100 % polyester
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Bílá/Černá
  • Styl: IF1252-100

Velikost a střih

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (21)

Hvězdičky: 5

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Dámské běžecké tílko Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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