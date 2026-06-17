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Dámské 7/8 legíny Nike ACG Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem na terénní běh - Černá/Summit White

Recyklované materiály

Nike ACG

Dámské 7/8 legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem na terénní běh

94,99 €
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

Říká se, že na běhání v terénu potřebuješ kapsy – bude jich stačit osm? Tyhle kapsy se liší velikostí, tvarem a možností zapínání na zip, takže se můžeš soustředit na terén. Stahovací šňůrka v pase ti umožní nastavit si střih a prodyšná tkanina ti zajistí pohodlí, až budeš sbírat kilometry.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Říká se, že na běhání v terénu potřebuješ kapsy – bude jich stačit osm? Tyhle kapsy se liší velikostí, tvarem a možností zapínání na zip, takže se můžeš soustředit na terén. Stahovací šňůrka v pase ti umožní nastavit si střih a prodyšná tkanina ti zajistí pohodlí, až budeš sbírat kilometry.

Zůstaň v suchu

Hladký a pružný materiál s technologií Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří, takže zůstaneš v suchu a pohodlí.

Neustále připraveni

Úložné prostory zahrnují dvě boční kapsy ze síťoviny a jednu zadní kapsu na zip, dost velkou na většinu telefonů. Do pěti síťovaných kapes v pase si navíc uložíš nezbytnosti do terénu, jako jsou energetické gely a balzám na rty.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Podšívka svrchní části/klínu: 75 % polyester / 25 % elastan. Síťovina: 81 % nylon / 19 % elastan.
  • Pas se stahovací šňůrkou
  • Reflexní loga ACG a Swoosh
  • Nepoužívat jako osobní ochrannou pomůcku
  • Zúžený střih
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9645-010

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost S a měří 178 cm
    • Zúžený střih: přiléhavý a dobře padne
    • Střední opora: přiléhá a drží všechno pěkně na svém místě
    • 7/8 střih: sahá ke kotníkům
    • Střih s vysokým pasem: Sahá k pasu nebo nad něj a lépe schová záda
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (26)

Hvězdičky: 4.8

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Dámské 7/8 legíny Nike ACG Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem na terénní běh

Nike ACG

94,99 €

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