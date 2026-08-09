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Dámské 10cm trailové běžecké kraťasy Nike ACG Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Recyklované materiály

Nike ACG

Dámské 10cm trailové běžecké kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Černá/Summit White
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

Povídá se, že na běhání v terénu potřebuješ kapsy – stačí ti jich osm? Tyhle kapsy se liší velikostí, tvarem a možností zapínání na zip, takže se můžeš soustředit na terén. Materiál odvádějící pot ti zajistí pohodlí, až budeš sbírat kilometry.


  • Zobrazená barva: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Povídá se, že na běhání v terénu potřebuješ kapsy – stačí ti jich osm? Tyhle kapsy se liší velikostí, tvarem a možností zapínání na zip, takže se můžeš soustředit na terén. Materiál odvádějící pot ti zajistí pohodlí, až budeš sbírat kilometry.

Zůstaň v suchu

Hladký a pružný materiál s technologií Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří, takže zůstaneš v suchu a pohodlí.

Neustále připraveni

Úložné prostory zahrnují dvě boční kapsy ze síťoviny a jednu zadní kapsu na zip, dost velkou na většinu telefonů. Do pěti síťovaných kapes v pase si navíc uložíš nezbytnosti do terénu, jako jsou energetické gely a balzám na rty. Elastická poutka vzadu na pase unesou trekové hole nebo bundu.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Materiál / podšívka klínku: 75 % polyester / 25 % elastan. Síťovina: 81 % nylon / 19 % elastan.
  • Pas se stahovací šňůrkou
  • Zúžený střih
  • Reflexní loga ACG a Swoosh
  • Nepoužívat jako osobní ochrannou pomůcku
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Styl: IO9643-004

Velikost a střih

    • Zúžený střih: přiléhavý a dobře padne
    • Střední opora: přiléhá a drží všechno pěkně na svém místě
    • Střih se středním pasem: Sahá těsně pod pas (nejužší část trupu)
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (9)

Hvězdičky: 2.4

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Dámské 10cm trailové běžecké kraťasy Nike ACG Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem

Nike ACG

69,99 €

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