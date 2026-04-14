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Dámská sportovní podprsenka Nike Alate Minimalists vycpávkami a lehkou oporou - Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey

Recyklované materiály

Nike Alate Minimalist

Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou

Sleva 29
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

Pro dobrodružné duše, které cestují po světě jen s nezbytnostmi na zádech. Když se nebojíš opakovat outfity a znáš svůj styl. Užij si celodenní oporu v minimalistické sportovní podprsence Alate s jedinečným polstrováním, plně nastavitelnými ramínky a nízkým profilem, který se hodí ke všemu. Díky měkkému materiálu, který odvádí pot, zůstaneš v suchu celý den.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Styl: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

Sleva 29

VŠE, CO POTŘEBUJEŠ, A NIC NAVÍC.

Pro dobrodružné duše, které cestují po světě jen s nezbytnostmi na zádech. Když se nebojíš opakovat outfity a znáš svůj styl. Užij si celodenní oporu v minimalistické sportovní podprsence Alate s jedinečným polstrováním, plně nastavitelnými ramínky a nízkým profilem, který se hodí ke všemu. Díky měkkému materiálu, který odvádí pot, zůstaneš v suchu celý den.

Navržená pro každodenní nošení

Díky tradičnímu zapínání vzadu na háčky a nastavitelným ramínkům budeš mít pořád příjemný pocit, ať už tě čeká nabitý den nebo pohoda. Díky dostatečně pružnému materiálu si podprsenka při nošení zachovává svůj tvar a mezi nošením se do něj snadno vrací, takže ti pokaždé dokonale padne.

Ani ji neucítíš

Neuvěřitelně lehký česaný materiál a zaoblený pásek se přizpůsobí tvému pohybu. Mimořádně měkká vnitřní síťovina je lehká a zlepšuje prodyšnost. Snížený výstřih a tenčí ramínka poskytují minimální krytí, ale neubírají na opoře.

Sucho, chládek, pohoda

Technologie Nike Dri-FIT odvádí pot od kůže na povrch látky, kde se rychle odpaří. Zůstaneš proto v suchu a pohodlí. Perforace vpředu uprostřed zlepšuje prodyšnost v oblasti, která se nejvíc zahřívá.

Hýbej se s lehkostí

Pružné a měkké funkční vycpávky drží při pohybu všechno pěkně na svém místě. Tvar přesýpacích hodin mezi košíčky zlepšuje prodyšnost.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Svrchní část: 74 % polyester / 26 % elastan. Síťovina: 59 % polyester / 41 % elastan. Podšívka dílů: 74 % polyester / 26 % elastan. Vycpávka: 100 % polyuretan. Vnitřní strana vycpávek: 100 % polyester.
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Styl: DM0526-010

Velikost a střih

    • Modelka 1 má na sobě velikost S (A–⁠C) a její obvod přes prsa je 86 cm.
    • Modelka 2 má na sobě velikost 2X (C–E)a její obvod přes prsa je 122 cm
    • Zúžený střih: přiléhavý a dobře padne
    • Lehká opora: příjemně tě obepne a nechá ti spoustu volnosti
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (190)

Hvězdičky: 4.7

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Dámská sportovní podprsenka Nike Alate Minimalists vycpávkami a lehkou oporou

Nike Alate Minimalist

Sleva 29