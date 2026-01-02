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Dámská běžecká bunda Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift Aerogami - Černá/Černá

Recyklované materiály

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Dámská běžecká bunda Storm-FIT

234,99 €
Černá/Černá
Barely Green/Černá
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

Přece to nezabalíš kvůli počasí. Tuhle prostornou, lehkou bundu pohání technologie odolné proti větru a vodě, takže budeš v suchu a pohodlí. Nastavitelné větrání zajišťuje optimální prodyšnost, takže budeš svěží a v pohodě bez ohledu na kilometry nebo roční období. A až budeš chtít jednu vrstvu shodit, sbalíš ji do integrované kapsy, kde nezabere moc místa.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá
  • Styl: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

Přece to nezabalíš kvůli počasí. Tuhle prostornou, lehkou bundu pohání technologie odolné proti větru a vodě, takže budeš v suchu a pohodlí. Nastavitelné větrání zajišťuje optimální prodyšnost, takže budeš svěží a v pohodě bez ohledu na kilometry nebo roční období. A až budeš chtít jednu vrstvu shodit, sbalíš ji do integrované kapsy, kde nezabere moc místa.

Pot tě nezaskočí

Technologie Nike Aerogami vytváří proudění vzduchu podle potřeby s malými křídlovými větracími otvory, které se otevírají, když se potíš, a zavírají, když se pot odpařuje, takže budeš v suchu a pohodlí.

Počasí tě nepřekvapí

Technologie Nike Storm-FIT odolává větru a vodě, takže se budeš cítit pohodlně i za nepříznivého počasí.

Buď v bezpečí

Přizpůsob si střih stahovacími šňůrkami na límci, kapuci a manžetách. Poutkem vzadu na kapuci ji můžeš stáhnout, když ji zrovna nepoužíváš.

Další výhody

  • Jemná guma z vnitřní strany manžet neodírá pokožku.
  • Kapsy na zip ze síťoviny poskytují úložný prostor.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Materiál: 100 % polyester. Síťovina: 82 % polyester / 18 % elastan.
  • Prát v pračce
  • Dovoz
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá
  • Styl: FZ3396-010

Velikost a střih

    • Model/ka má na sobě velikost S a měří 170 cm
    • Volný střih: vzdušný a uvolněný
  • Průvodce velikostmi

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Jak se to vyrobilo

    • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
    • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.

Recenze (2)

Hvězdičky: 4.5

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Dámská běžecká bunda Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

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